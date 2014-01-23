Breed: Boxer/American Pit Bull Terrier

Age: 3 months

Sex: Male

Colors: Tan & White

Adoption Fee: $195

Animal ID: 134695

"What a sweetheart!" is what people always seem to exclaim when they meet me. Yup, I'm just a lovable companion seeking a special home where I'll be a cherished member of the family. With bright eyes and a precious face, I have a beautiful personality to match. My big, brown eyes will melt your heart. Friendly, affectionate and social, my tail is always wagging and I'm easy to love and a joy to be around.

Type of home I'm looking for: I will do best in a home with mature, gentle children.

Other things you should know about me: My adoption fee includes my spay/neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, a gift from Hill's Science Diet, a license if residing in Oceanside or Vista, and limited veterinary medical coverage from VCA Hospitals up to $250!!

I am currently available for adoption at:

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.