CrimeFighters Manhunt: Sulee Winston

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 CrimeFighters are helping authorities in a manhunt for a woman who's skipped out on parole.

Sulee Winston, 28, is wanted by the California Parole Apprehension Team for violating terms of her release.

Winston has a criminal history of burglary, forgery, identity theft, possession of stolen property and mulitple narcotics-related offenses.

She's 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Winston is known to hang out in Pacific Beach.

If you have any information, please call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.