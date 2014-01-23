Man rescued along Sunset Cliffs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man rescued along Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There was high drama Thursday at Sunset Cliffs, where a man had to be rescued from the water.

According to lifeguards, the man was standing on the edge of the cliffs when his shoe fell into the water. After he jumped in to retrieve it, he got stuck and couldn't swim out.

Lifeguards came in and used a crane to hoist him out. He wasn't hurt, but he was a bit embarrassed.

 

