SDG&E in "safety stand down" after 2 fatal crashes

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle.

A pedestrian suffered fatal injuries Wednesday when a utility company truck struck her on a Shelltown-area road, possibly as she chased a young girl who darted into the path of the vehicle.

A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian who was run over by one of the utility's work trucks.

A former San Diego Gas & Electric employee posted bail and was released from jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian involving a work truck.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Gas and Electric has announced it's renewing safety training for employees following the deaths of two people struck by company vehicles.

The move comes after the arrest of one employee -- who's since been fired -- in the hit-and-run death of a man in El Cajon two weeks ago, and the death of a woman who was run over by a work truck in Shelltown on Wednesday while crossing the street with two young girls.

CBS News 8 went to the home of former SDG&E employee Hector Hoyt, who didn't answer the door at his Cloverleaf Drive home in El Cajon. The 55-year-old posted bail and was released from jail following his arrest in connection with the hit and run death of a pedestrian January 6 in the 100 block of Jamacha Boulevard.

The two fatal incidents have prompted the utility to take immediate action. In a written statement, the company says "we are holding a safety stand down with employees to underscore our commitment to employee and public safety."

"Safety is at the foundation of who we are as a company, from initial employee training to the construction, operation and maintenance of our facilities and the service provided to our customers," the statement said.

Two years ago, SDG&E officials held a safety stand down meeting for employees in Dana Point in Orange County to speak about the dangers of texting while behind the wheel of a company vehicle.

In late September 2011, a safety stand down was held for Sunrise Powerlink project employees and contractors, including pilots, ground personnel, riggers and others likely to be transported by helicopter. Participants signed sheets showing they attended the two-day training in Plaster City to prevent future incidents.