CBS News 8 viewers share their dog beach photos - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CBS News 8 viewers share their dog beach photos

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Wednesday, we ran a story about an incredible picture taken by a CBS News 8 viewer of her dogs on the beach at sunset. We asked for anyone who thinks they can beat the image to send us their dog beach photos, and we got some great ones.

Watch the video story to see some of our favorites.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.