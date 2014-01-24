7 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Jamacha Blvd.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A four-vehicle collision in Rancho San Diego left seven people with minor injuries, authorities said Friday.

The collision on Jamacha Boulevard near Campo Road occurred at 8:35 p.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told CHP officers one vehicle had overturned.

All the injured people were hospitalized, a CalFire dispatcher said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of Jamacha Boulevard were closed for 65 minutes, a CHP dispatcher said.