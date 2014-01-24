Arrest made in fatal stabbing in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 29-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a fellow resident of an Encanto-area group home.

Sean William Heatherly of San Diego allegedly knifed the 61-year-old man during an argument at the residence in the 600 block of Fergus Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police.

"It has not been confirmed what the altercation was about," homicide Lt. Mike Hastings said.

Officer found the victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, lying in a courtyard outside the house. He died at the scene,

Heatherly was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.