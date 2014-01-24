Preliminary hearing rescheduled for suspect in Mission Bay meth ring

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A preliminary hearing was rescheduled Friday to March 19 for a man accused of running a methamphetamine ring out of the Mission Bay Sports Center, just steps away from where children participated in summer youth programs.

Jason Boone, 41, is charged with transportation, sale and possession of meth. He faces eight years in state prison if convicted.

Authorities allege Boone, the center's owner, was the ringleader of the drug operation. He and eight other people were arrested last June as a result of "Operation Boone's Farm," an undercover investigation during which officers allegedly purchased a half-pound of meth.

Undercover officers also learned that lockers at the sports center were allegedly being utilized as a drop location for drug deliveries and payments between suppliers and customers.

At least four of Boone's co-defendants have pleaded guilty in the case.