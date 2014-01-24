DA's office: Balboa Park attempted sex assault under review

A parolee was behind bars Thursday for allegedly jumping a woman on a pedestrian trail in Balboa Park last week in a failed attempt to rape her.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No charges were filed Friday against a parolee accused of jumping a woman on a pedestrian trail in Balboa Park last week in a failed attempt to rape her, but he's still in custody.

The case against Ameen Ibnali Bryant, 21, remains under review, said Tanya Sierra of the District Attorney's Office.

Bryant -- who was arrested Wednesday -- is still in jail for an alleged parole violation.

About 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim was walking along a path south of the Cabrillo Bridge when a man in dark green cargo pants and a white T-shirt attacked her from behind and threw her to the ground, SDPD sex-crimes Lt. Chuck Kaye said.

The woman fought off the assailant, who ran off when a married couple happened onto the scene.