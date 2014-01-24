Authorities work to identify man killed in Vista tractor-trailer crash

VISTA (CBS 8) - The driver of a Ford sedan was killed Friday when the vehicle slammed into the back of a parked tractor-trailer in Vista and became partially wedged under the larger vehicle, authorities said.

The fatality in the 1200 block of Park Center Drive was reported at about 5:50 a.m., according to San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery.

The driver died at the scene. He is being identified as a Samoan male, in his mid 20s to early 30s. The man was not carrying identification, but the car is registered to an Oceanside address, according to Sgt. Joel Wigland.



No other injuries were immediately reported.



Deputies say semi-trailers are regularly parked in the area and this isn't the first time this kind of accident has happened. The trailer was not attached to a truck at the time.



"This crash is similar to one that we had in July, where another motorist ran in to a trailer that was parked here on the street, in that case though it was only minor injuries," Wigand said.

No word on how fast the driver was going, but the speed limit in the industrial area is 40 mph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor.