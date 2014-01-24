Search for bank robbery suspect in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A bank robber without a weapon or transport escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash from a San Diego bank, police said Friday.

The robber, a man in his 40s, demanded cash from a teller at a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 1200 block of Cleveland Avenue in Hillcrest around 6 p.m. Thursday, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

The man -- wearing a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt -- "just walked in the door" and spoke to the teller, he said

"There was no weapon, no note," Stafford said.

After being handed the cash, the robber left the bank and ran east on Cleveland, he said.

Stafford said the robber was thin, around 5 feet 6 and wearing baggy clothing.