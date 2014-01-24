"Person of interest" sought in triple murder

After nearly a week of speculation, police Thursday confirmed that the body discovered inside a vehicle in Riverside is Gianni Belvedere.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police again asked for the public's help Friday in finding a person of interest in the killings of two brothers and the fiancee of one of the men.

Police are searching for a man about 5-feet-10 to 6 feet tall, and who was last seen at Westfield Mission Valley mall late Dec. 23 and early Dec. 24. He wearing a black hoodie with white bands across the biceps area of the sleeves, tan pants and white tennis shoes.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with the deaths of Gianni Belvedere, 24, and Ilona Flint and Salvatore Belvedere, both 22, according to San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Hastings.

Salvatore Belvedere -- Gianni's younger brother -- and Flint -- Gianni's fiancee -- were fatally shot in the mall parking lot early Dec. 24. The person-of-interest in the case was believed to be in the mall around 11:15 p.m. Dec. 23 and around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 24, Hastings said.

Gianni went missing immediately following the Christmas Eve shootings and was quickly named a missing person at-risk by San Diego police.

A week ago Friday, Gianni was found dead in the trunk of his car, which was parked in a lot in Riverside.

All three deaths have been ruled homicides.

Though the elder Belvedere's body was found in Riverside, San Diego police were handling the investigation into all three deaths.

"I understand the want for information in this case. ... I can assure you that if this case can be solved, this case will be solved, and it will be solved lawfully, morally and ethically," SDPD homicide Lt. Mike Hastings said. "I expect to be releasing additional information if it is significant and as it comes about."

An autopsy was pending on Gianni Belvedere, but final results weren't expected for weeks, Hastings said.

Anyone with information about the killings was asked to call SDPD homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.