Lorde performs at Soho House ahead of Grammys

Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling have collaborated together on quite a few made-for-TV movies. More specifically, made-for-this-TV-segment movies.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg invited Stephen to Washington, D.C., to settle the case of "Do you even lift?"
'Santa Clarita Diet' star Drew Barrymore's 1995 'Late Show' appearance made a lasting impression on a lot of people. Not the least of which, David Letterman.
Crackle's 'The Oath' star Sean Bean left a markedly different impression on the 'Lord of the Rings' movie franchise than his acting counterparts.
'Black Panther' and '9-1-1' star Angela Bassett remembers the difficulty in shooting the dramatic fight scenes in Wakanda (AKA Atlanta).
'Tom v Time' star and 'The TB12 Method' author Tom Brady tells Stephen how to cope with losing a Super Bowl. (Not the Stephen will ever have to worry about that.)
Champion of the timesupnow.com movement Reese Witherspoon and U.S. Olympic medalist Adam Rippon combine talents to create the master class in 'Acting On Ice.'