Chargers hire Metzelaars as tight ends coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have hired former NFL player Pete Metzelaars as tight ends coach.

He replaces Jason Michael, who was hired to be offensive coordinator with Tennessee. Michael was hired away by new Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt, who was San Diego's offensive coordinator this season.

Metzelaars played tight end in the NFL for 16 seasons, with Seattle, Buffalo, Carolina and Detroit. He was teammates with Frank Reich, who was promoted to replace Whisenhunt as Chargers offensive coordinator after spending one season as quarterbacks coach.

