2 suspects arrested after police pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two suspects are behind bars after a high speed chase that came to an end in Kensington.

The chase started just before 3 a.m. Friday, when a patrol unit spotted a stolen car. The chase ended at the intersection of Montezuma and Fairmont, where a San Diego police officer in training lost control of the patrol car, slamming into the curb and guardrail.

The suspects then bailed from the car and took off. They were caught a short time later.

The officer was not hurt in that crash.