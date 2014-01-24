San Diego getting the biggest waves of the season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego getting the biggest waves of the season

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Shawn Styles, Weather
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Good news for experienced surfers as big waves roll into San Diego.

A high surf advisory was issued Friday that lasts through Sunday.Waves are expected to be seven to 10 feet tall, with occasional 12-foot sets.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Dominic Garcia reports from Ocean Beach with a look at the high surf and the warning from lifeguards.

