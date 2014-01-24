Zoo Day: Binturong - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zoo Day: Binturong

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - They're sometimes known as a bear cat because their facial features resemble a cat, but black fur and round body resemble a bear.

In this Zoo Day, Nate Wagner of the San Diego Zoo tells us more about Phuket the binturong.

