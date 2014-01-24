Boat Show sails back into San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Sunroad Marina Boat Show has sailed back into San Diego and has docked at the Sunroad Resort and Marina on Harbor Island.

The annual show has been running for five years and this year it's bigger than before, expanding some 20 percent and debuting several new boat lines.

The San Diego Sunroad Boat Show has more than 125 new and pre-cruised sailboats and yachts, starting at 25 feet up to 90 feet. There is a boat for every budget at the show.

There will be free boat rides, free sailing lessons and free rides on an 18-foot electric boat.

In addition to the tremendous boats, there will be a plethora of marine vendors and electronics with the latest nautical products and services, live music, as well as food and drinks for attendees to enjoy a day on the bay.

Families of all ages are welcome with new kid-pool-activities including toy boats, balloons, face painting and more.

A variety of seminars will also take place throughout the weekend. Earlier this year, the Sunroad Resort Marina underwent a half a million dollar renovation so folks out here can explore and enjoy the enhanced marina as well.

The show runs through Sunday, January 26. The cost is $12.00 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information: CLICK HERE.

General parking is located at the corner of Harbor Drive and Harbor Island Drive. Shuttle service is included.