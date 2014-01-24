San Diego Restaurant Week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Restaurant Week

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Foodies now is your time to explore some popular local restaurants and get a great deal.

Whatever you palate desires, most likely, San Diego has just the place for you.

CBS News 8's Alicia Summers files the above video report from La Jolla with a look at some of the good eats.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.