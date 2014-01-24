Jordan Spieth takes the lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 24, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Spieth turned out to be the star attraction playing with Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines.

Spieth again showed game well beyond his 20 years with a 9-under 63 on the North Course. That gave him a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink going into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open. Cink had a 71 on the tougher South Course.

Woods played the opening two rounds with Spieth and was just along for the ride. In his first competition in six weeks, Woods had another day with no birdies on the par 5s and shot 71. He was nine shots behind.

Spieth last year shot 62 in the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship playing with Phil Mickelson. He was more concerned with the score than the audience.

