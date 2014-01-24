Jordan Spieth takes the lead at Farmers Insurance Open - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jordan Spieth takes the lead at Farmers Insurance Open

Posted: Updated:
Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 24, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi) Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the 11th hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 24, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Spieth turned out to be the star attraction playing with Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines.

Spieth again showed game well beyond his 20 years with a 9-under 63 on the North Course. That gave him a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink going into the weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open. Cink had a 71 on the tougher South Course.

Woods played the opening two rounds with Spieth and was just along for the ride. In his first competition in six weeks, Woods had another day with no birdies on the par 5s and shot 71. He was nine shots behind.

Spieth last year shot 62 in the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship playing with Phil Mickelson. He was more concerned with the score than the audience.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:48:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died... 
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.