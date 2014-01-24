Madonna to perform at the Grammy Awards

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013 file photo, U.S. pop star Madonna smiles during her visit at the "Hard Candy Fitness" center in Berlin. (AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It's official: Madonna will perform at the Grammy Awards.

A Friday news release from The Recording Academy had no other details about the seven-time Grammy winner's appearance, however, which has been a rumor for some time.

Also added to the performance lineup are nominees Miranda Lambert and Billie Joe Armstrong. They will sing a tribute to the late Phil Everly of The Everly Brothers. Juicy J and Trombone Shorty have also been added to the roster.

They'll join a star-studded lineup that includes most of today's top pop stars and leading nominees Jay Z, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

The 56th annual Grammy Awards hosted by LL Cool J will air live Sunday night from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

