Jeff up to bat at Padres' announcer auditions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Attention people who like to talk baseball! This could be the gig for you.

The San Diego Padres are looking for a new public address announcer for Petco Park. Open auditions are being held Saturday.

In this CBS News 8 video report, Jeff Zevely got to try out on Friday.

