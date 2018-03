HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (CBS 8) - Some of the best big wave surfers in the world took on monster size waves in half moon bay Friday.

It was all part of the Body Glove Mavericks Invitational surf competition. Forecasters were predicting waves of up to 45 feet.

In this CBS News 8 video story, photojournalist Charlie Landon shows us all the action.