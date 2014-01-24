Hero canine dies saving fellow dogs from coyote

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A heroic dog is dead tonight after saving two other dogs from a rare daytime coyote attack -- and the whole thing could have been much worse.

"Wyatt was… he was my heart, he was special. A wonderful little dog," dog owner Evon Werner said. "Absolutely, he had no fear. He was going to protect his brothers and sisters."

The three-year-old, 15-pound Jack Russell terrier sadly proved that late Wednesday morning, when a coyote managed to scale the protective six-foot-fence surrounding his backyard in Rancho Santa Fe.

"I felt so safe, and I provide a good home for my dogs. They're part of my family," Evon said.

She had just left to run a quick errand, and when she returned, she witnessed the disturbing aftermath of the coyote's attack.

Her two-year-old dachshund Heiny and eight-year-old "toodle" Lily were casualties of the coyote, but thankfully survived.

"They got him on the shoulder trying to go for the neck, and they got him on his little belly," Evon said.

While nine-year-old shih-tzu Mikey was unscathed, unstoppable Wyatt made the ultimate sacrifice, trying to -- in evon's view -- fend off the fierce predator.

"Wyatt was the hero. He saved everyone, I know he did because he was so tenacious and so fearless," Evon said.

It was an attack in broad daylight that Evon fears could happen again.

"People need to be aware, and the county needs to be aware because obviously these coyotes are getting so bold," she said.

Evon says she is adding an additional three feet to her six-foot fence to try to prevent future attacks.

As for Heiny and Lily, who were treated at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, they are now taking antibiotics and are expected to make a full recovery.