Pregnant woman, companion arrested for theft

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman described as "very pregnant" and a companion are facing charges for theft.

The couple is accused of stealing prenatal care items Friday from a Rite Aid store in Little Italy.

At first a security guard thought they had a gun, but that didn't turn out to be true.

The couple was arrested at the community concourse a few minutes later.

Both face petty theft charges.

