Border agents seize 670 pounds of cocaine at I-5 checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Border Patrol agents made a huge cocaine bust early Friday morning at the Interstate 5 checkpoint near San Clemente.

Agents found nearly 670 pounds of cocaine inside a man's car after he lied to them about being a United States citizen.

After searching the car they found the $6.7 million worth of drugs in cardboard boxes.

The man-- who is a Mexican national -- will be prosecuted by the Drug Enforcement Agency.