Suspect arrested in laundromat robbery in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - We have a follow-up to a CrimeFighters Alert we first told you about Thursday.

One person has been arrested, suspected of robbing a father and daughter at a laundromat in Chula Vista on Monday.

The crime was captured on surveillance video. The victims say they spotted the robber the next day and were threatened with a knife.

Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Wofford has been arrested and is charged with robbery, attempted car jacking, and assault with a deadly weapon.