Suspect arrested in laundromat robbery in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect arrested in laundromat robbery in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - We have a follow-up to a CrimeFighters Alert we first told you about Thursday.

One person has been arrested, suspected of robbing a father and daughter at a laundromat in Chula Vista on Monday.

The crime was captured on surveillance video. The victims say they spotted the robber the next day and were threatened with a knife.

Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Wofford has been arrested and is charged with robbery, attempted car jacking, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.