Suspected DUI driver causes multi-vehicle crash

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Four people have been hospitalized with serious-to-severe injuries, after a suspected DUI driver caused a multi-vehicle collision in Oceanside, police said Saturday.

Three vehicles and a transit bus were involved in the collision, on the westbound lanes of the San Luis Rey (76) Expressway, near Airport Rd., Oceanside Police Department Sgt. Bill Weese said.

Weese said the chain reaction was set off when a female driver in a Chrysler 300 struck the rear of the bus, at 9:50 p.m. Friday.

The unidentified driver of a 1990 Honda Civic then stopped to help, Weese said. As the Good Samaritan was exiting that vehicle, they were struck by a 2004 PT Cruiser, which then collided with the Chrysler.

Weese said the Chrysler driver, who was suspected of DUI, was transported to a hospital with severe injuries.

The Good Samaritan was also transported, with injuries that were described as potentially life-threatening, Weese said. The two occupants of the PT Cruiser, also unidentified, were transported with serious injuries. No one on the bus was injured.