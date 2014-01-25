Padres host open tryouts for new PA announcer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Padres host open tryouts for new PA announcer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of hopefuls came out to Petco Park Saturday for their shot at becoming the Padres next public address announcer.

The Padres held an open casting call where applicants showcased their skills. The winner will be selected in March and be required to work every home game.

Some might call it a dream job. For others -- like Pierre Charmasson -- it's just something they happen to do. Very well.

"I cut my teeth at the Sports Arena back in the day with the San Diego Gulls, and the San Diego Sockers, then got picked up by USA rugby," he said. 

Whatever the reason, a chance to be the San Diego Padres newest public announcer brought out hundreds of people to Petco Park.

Blake Dorfman was the first one in line. He arrived at 5 a.m.

"I thought it was gonna be a big deal with people camping out last night. I was worried about getting here that late. I figure it's better to be safe than sorry," Dorfman said.

Blake, who does have experience, gave it his best shot and came out feeling confident.

"I think I did well, I think I nailed it," he said.

While the process may look easy -- some say it is far from it.

Once contestants get to the field, they get one of four scripts to choose from, not much time to practice and only one minute to impress the judges.

There's four of them, they sit in a luxury box above the crowd.

Remember Pierre?

Even he was nervous.

"I'm still shaking a little bit, you know if you're not, you're probably dead," he said.

Those chosen as semi-finalists will be interviewed, and the finalists will get to showcase their skills during the annual Padres FanFest, which is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Fans will choose the top three by casting votes online.

The winner will be selected in March and be required to work every home game on the schedule, team officials said.

"There's a ton of people we could have called to audition privately but sometimes some of the best talent is not professional talent, it's someone who just has a passion for the game and a passion for being here every night." said Wayne Partello, Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer for Padres.

The Padres did not say why Frank Anthony, the team's PA announcer since Petco Park opened in 2004, is being replaced.

