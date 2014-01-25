Suspect hurt during attempted home invasion

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A male suspect was briefly hospitalized for treatment of facial injuries after residents turned the tables on an attempted home invasion, police said Saturday.

The suspect, described as a black male in his early 30s, broke a window of the residence on the 3600 block of Auburndale Street in Clairemont Mesa East, and confronted the occupants, demanding money, San Diego Police Department Officer David Stafford said.

He was not armed, Stafford said, and was overpowered by the residents, sustaining the facial injury in the process. Following his treatment, the man was taken into custody on burglary and robbery charges, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred at 11:20 p.m. Friday, Stafford said.