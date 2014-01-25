Arrest made in Rite Aid armed robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of stealing items from a Rite Aid store in Little Italy flashed a gun at a store security guard during a brief chase, but both he and his accomplice were later arrested, police said Saturday.

The store's shoplifting guard spotted a man and a woman about 2:15 p.m. Friday as they entered the drugstore at 1411 Kettner Blvd., San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said. They were later identified by police as Isaiah Wangler, 24, and Tierra Hunter, 18.

The pair bolted from the business, and ran east on B Street with the store officer close behind, Cali said.

The officer caught up to the woman near India and Ash streets, but Wangler reportedly doubled back, and lifted his shirt to display the butt of a handgun concealed in his waistband, Cali said.

The guard backed off and the pair then ran towards downtown, according to Cali.

Police officers searched for the suspects and found them in the Civic Center Concourse, Cali said. Both were arrested, he said.