Anger and grief over mother killed by SDG&E truck

Investigators determined that the driver of a San Diego Gas & Electric truck was at fault for a traffic accident that killed a mother of four and injured two preschoolers on a Shelltown-area road this week, a police spokesman disclosed Friday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

The girls were injured and investigators say the driver was not paying attention.

On Friday, candles and prayers marked where she died this week crossing the street with children.

Rodriguez was walking with her five-year-old daughter and a four-year-old neighbor Wednesday morning when an SDG&E employee hit her in a company truck.

The young girls were taken to Children's Hospital and are recovering but Rodriguez died a short time later.

Andrea Garcia is the four-year-old's grandmother and says she suspected the driver was at fault from the beginning.

On Friday, police confirmed the community's suspicions of how the 55-year-old may have hit the trio after turning out of an alley on Cottonwood Street.

Since Wednesday, friends and family of Rodriguez gather at the crash site in front of her apartment every night as an outlet for their emotions.

Rodriguez is remembered as a loving mother who may have saved two lives on Wednesday.

All long the community has wanted answers and they say the police investigation so far is an encouraging sign.

According to police, the driver potentially faces misdemeanor manslaughter charges.

No arrest has been made and the case has to be forwarded to the City Attorney's office.

Friends of Rodriguez say they are not sure when or how the five-year-old daughter will find out about her mother's death.

The Rodriguez family has set up a fundraising page for help with funeral costs.