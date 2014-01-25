Gunman sought in Jack in the Box robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A gunman robbed a Jack in the Box restaurant in San Diego's North Park section Friday.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, entered the restaurant at 2959 Upas St. around 5:10 p.m. and demanded cash from the employees, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen on Upas Street heading toward Balboa Park, Stafford said.

The man was described as in his 30s, 5 feet 3 inches tall and wearing a gray jacket and a bandana, Stafford said.