High surf advisory in effect until 2AM Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Big waves were crashing onto the beaches of San Diego County Saturday, which were expected to bring along rip currents and localized beach erosion.
A National Weather Service high surf advisory is scheduled to remain in effect until 2 a.m. Sunday.
"A large long-period west-northwest swell will continue through tonight," according to the NWS advisory. "Widespread surf of 7 to 10 feet is likely along the beaches of Orange and San Diego counties."
Lifeguards in Mission Beach were reporting 8 foot surf late in the morning, according to the weather service. Occasional sets to 12 feet were possible at beaches south of Del Mar.
The ocean at Mission Beach was reported at 60.6 degrees, unusually warm for January.
NWS forecasters said the high surf and rip currents could be dangerous for swimmers, especially those with little experience. The large waves could also prove hazardous to beachgoers standing on jetties, rocks or sea walls near the water's edge.
The swell and the surf are expected to subside tonight into Sunday, but forecasters said moderate to large northwest swells, elevated surf and rip currents would continue to impact the San Diego County coastline through mid-week.
