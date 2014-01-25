Woods shoots 79 to miss cut at Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods waits his turn on the second green of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods has shot a 79 at Torrey Pines to match his worst score on American soil.

Woods missed the 54-hole cut for the first time in his career Saturday at the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods is an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

He had to rally just to break 80 Saturday.

He was in reasonable shape until hitting into the water on the par-5 18th hole and made double-bogey. He three-putted the next hole for a double-bogey. He went seven consecutive holes making bogey or worse.

He chipped for par on No. 8 and made an 8-foot par putt on his last hole for a 79. Woods also shot 79 at the Memorial last year and at Quail Hollow in 2010.

