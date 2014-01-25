Event gives community inside look at police work

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ever wonder what it's like to pull over a speeding driver? Or to be a SWAT team member? Saturday, the public got to experience police work in an unique way.

The San Diego Police Foundation sponsored an event called Inside PD.

People took part in interactive exercises including a simulated traffic stop, making split second decisions in the force option simulator, even to experience firing a taser.

"We get about 13 million calls into our communications dispatch center every year and our officers respond to many of those calls. This is a way for the community to come out and see what their police department does on a daily basis," SDPD Asst. Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said.

The event is held about three times a year and the next one is in April.