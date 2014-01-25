Former investigator gives insight on triple murder

San Diego police again asked for the public's help Friday in finding a person of interest in the killings of two brothers and the fiancee of one of the men.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - As San Diego police work to solve a triple murder -- a former investigator speaks to CBS News 8 about the challenges they're facing.

Police have reached out to the public for help to find a person of interest who may be linked to the murders of Gianni Belvedere, his fiancee and brother.

"I can assure you that if this case can be solved, it will be solved. And it will be solved lawfully, morally, and ethically," San Diego police homicide Lt. Mike Hastings said.

They are three mysterious murders San Diego police are trying to solve. Salvatore Belvedere and Ilona Flint were gunned down on Christmas Eve. The latest one involves his brother and her fiance, Gianni Belvedere. He was found in the trunk of his own car in Riverside over a week ago.

"Preliminary autopsy results show his manner of death is homicide. I have no further details regarding that at this point," Hastings said.

Gianni had been missing for a month, and according to retired San Diego homicide detective Rick Carlson, his discovery just adds more questions.

"It makes it a much more intense investigation and it makes it more difficult because there's so many more leads to follow up. It's not so simple now," Carlson said.

So far there are no suspects. Carlson says this is the type of case that keeps investigators up at night and he would know. Perhaps his biggest case involved a man named Ramon Rogers, a serial killer from the 90's he busted.

"It sticks with 'em all the time, I probably think about that case everyday. The suspect's on death row and he's been there since 1996," Carlson said.

As for this investigation, authorities aren't releasing much information. And Carlson says there's a reason for that.

"Well information is what leads to all the follow-ups and a lot of that info is the key to opening certain doors for them. They certainly can't let it out...there's probably a lot of things we'll never know," he said.

What he does know, is the department's best are on this case.

"I got a lot of faith in these guys. They're some of the hardest working, most confident detectives there are," he said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in this case. Anyone with any information is asked to call police.