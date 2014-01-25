Mayoral candidates square off in debate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayoral candidates square off in debate

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In just over three weeks San Diegans will once again head to the polls to pick a new mayor.

And tonight, the candidates in the special election runoff are taking the stage in Talmadge for another debate.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Matt Johnson is at Hoover High School where councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are making their cases to voters.

