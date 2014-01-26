San Diego police shoot, kill suspect after pursuit

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A family member of a man shot and killed by San Diego police after a chase is left to wonder why it had to end this way.

San Diego police say the man called 911 during the chase claiming to be holding a woman hostage at gunpoint and carrying explosives in the truck.

Police say it started with an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning on Interstate 15 near Aero Drive in Kearny Mesa and ended in Escondido, at Center City Parkway and Country Club Lane.

"I don't know what happened and it ended in a tragedy and it's really unfortunate."

Julie Hurd arrived at Center City Parkway and Country Club Lane Sunday night, where hours earlier a San Diego police officer shot and killed her nephew, identified as Aaron Devenere.

"I never thought this would happen you hear about this stuff all the time you don't even realize it until it comes so close to home," Hurd said. "He was 27, way too young."

Hurd says she doesn't know why Devenere would lead police on a pursuit but officials say around 7 a.m. Sunday, a San Diego police officer tried to pull the truck over at I-15 North and Aero Drive.

The vehicle, which was being driven by a woman, stopped and Devenere got out.

"The male passenger exited the vehicle and was very aggressive. He and the officer got into a verbal confrontation and got back in the vehicle and they took off northbound," Escondido police Lt. Neal Griffin said.

Speeds reached 80 miles an hour. At some point, Devenere called 911 saying he had kidnapped the female driver.

"Made a number of threats against the woman who he identified as a hostage. He also threatened that he had a firearm and he threatened that he had explosives," Lt. Griffin said.

Nearly 20 miles later, the truck exited Center City Parkway.

Josh Hernandez saw the chase and the driver as it passed by his work.

"The look they had on their face you could tell they were shocked. And they didn't wanna be there," he said.

A spike strip was laid down, blowing out two tires. But the vehicle kept going until it came to rest at Center City Parkway and Country Club Lane.

That's when the officer fired one shot killing Devenere. A bomb squad deemed the vehicle safe, but police have not said if a weapon was ever found.

"I told them I know you know if there was a gun in the car but they told me they can't tell me anything. I hope there's justice at the end because it just isn't right," Hurd said.

The female victim was taken to Palomar Medical Center to be treated for injuries she sustained in the incident. She has been released from the hospital. Her identity is not known.