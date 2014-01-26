California to fund research in stem-cell genomics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The state of California is preparing to invest up to $40 million in a new field that backers say has the potential to lead to personalized medical treatments.

The Sacramento Bee (http://bit.ly/1mKZTRp) reports the directors of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine are meeting in Berkeley this Wednesday to create one or two research centers for stem-cell genomics.

Scientists and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego and elsewhere are competing for the award money.

Backers say the new research center or centers could help make California a leader in the field of stem-cell genomics, which could lead to treatments tailored to a patient's genetic makeup.

The move into genomics comes as the $3 billion state agency struggles to fulfill the promises of the 2004 ballot initiative campaign that created it.

