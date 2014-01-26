Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with massive internal injuries after crashing his car into a tree near John J. Montgomery Field in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The man was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi from Aero Drive onto northbound Kearny Vista Road at 6 p.m. Saturday, said San Diego police Officer David Stafford.

"He was driving at an unsafe speed and lost control of his car. He crashed into a tree and sustained massive internal injuries," Stafford said. "Alcohol was not a factor."

The man was transported to a trauma center for treatment, the officer said.