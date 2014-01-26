Suspects sought in Rolando ambush attack

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 36-year-old man was beaten and stabbed in an ambush attack at a Rolando Park tattoo shop Saturday.

A woman knocked on the door of the shop in the 6100 block of University Avenue about 9:30 a.m., and as the victim opened the door, two men rushed in, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

The two assailants then proceeded to punch the man in the face then stabbed him in the back, Cali said.

The woman and two men then ran off, Cali said.

One of the suspects was described as Hispanic and in his mid-30s. He was wearing a white shirt and blue pants.