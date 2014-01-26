East Village sandwich shop robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man armed with a handgun stole a cash box from an East Village sandwich shop Sunday.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the suspect walked into the Subway restaurant at 611 K St., lifted his shirt to display the gun then demanded cash from an employee, San Diego police Sgt. Robin Rose said.

However, instead of handing over the money, the clerk took off running toward the back of the store, Rose said.

The suspect then went around the counter and took a cash box containing an undetermined amount, according to the sergeant. He then ran out of the eatery to the west, she said.

No injuries were reported, Rose said.

Police described the robber as black, 30 to 40 years old and about 5 feet 5. He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and blue Dickies.