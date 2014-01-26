Arrest made in Carlsbad apartment stabbing

CARLSBAD (CNS) - A 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in his back during an argument at the victim's Carlsbad apartment, and was jailed Sunday for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Sarivalas of Carlsbad was arrested with the help of Oceanside police shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Adams Street near Tamarack Avenue -- the same area in which the 25-year-old victim was stabbed on Jan. 17, according to Carlsbad police.
Carlsbad police officials said Sarivalas and the victim had argued, leading to the stabbing. The alleged assailant then left the scene.
The victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center, was treated for his wounds and was later released, police said.
Sarivalas was held at the Vista Detention Facility in lieu of $30,000 bail, and was due in court for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police and jail records.
