Stallings rallies from 3 behind to win at Torrey

Scott Stallings watches his drive on the fourth hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Scott Stallings made birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Torrey Pines to win the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday.

Stalling was three shots behind going into the final round, and one of eight players who had a chance in the final hour of the tournament. He narrowly cleared the water with his second shot on the 18th and easily got up-and-down for a 4-under 68.

Gary Woodland appeared to have the best chance to catch him until he hooked his drive into a canyon on the 17th and made double bogey.

Stallings won for the third time in his career and earned a spot in the Masters. He also will move high enough in the world ranking that he likely earned a spot in the Match Play Championship next month.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.