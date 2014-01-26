House party leads to arrests in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - A 23-year-old man who hosted a large party in San Marcos allegedly fought with deputies and was arrested, along with several drunken underage partygoers, a sheriff's official said Sunday.

The events that led to the arrests began when an unidentified woman called 911 about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and gave officials an address of 1420 Borden Road, according to Paul Michalke of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. She did not say why she called, but was heard crying before the call was disconnected, he said.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence check on her. They were unable to locate the caller, but instead came upon a large party taking place at the residence, Michalke said.

Michalke said Jason Gonzales answered the door and told deputies he was the party's host.

Gonzales was then allegedly involved in an altercation with the deputies and was ultimately arrested for suspicion of resisting an officer with force and violating the social host ordinance, according to Michalke.

Several of the party's guests were arrested for social host violations after they were determined to be intoxicated, Michalke said.