1 arrested for allegedly trying to break into cars

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to break into cars in Mission Valley.

It happened in the 8300 block of Station Village Drive shortly before 8 this morning.

Police were called after someone was seen trying to open the doors of several cars.

The man was arrested and police say it is possible he was under the influence of alcohol.

