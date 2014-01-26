Man & dog rescued from Torrey Pines cliff

TORREY PINES (CBS 8) - A man was rescued from the sea cliffs near Torrey Pines Sunday after he got stuck in a steep gully.

Lifeguards say the man couldn't go up or down and signaled to people on the beach that he was stuck. They called lifeguards who hooked up a pulley system to rescue the man.

But once they got down to him, one rescue turned into two.

"Once the rescuer got down there, we determined he also had a companion down there. Which was a little pit bull puppy. It was in a milk crate at the time," Lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropy said.

The man and his pup were both rescued. No injuries were reported.

Lifeguards issued the man a citation for ignoring the cliff warning signs.