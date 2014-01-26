Child hit by SDG&E truck released from hospital

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

Anger and grief poured out during a vigil for a 39-year-old mother who was run down by an SDG&E truck. Ana Herrera Rodriguez was killed as she walked her daughter and a friend to school on Wednesday.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The young daughter of a woman who was hit and killed by an SDG&E truck is out of the hospital and back home with her family Sunday.

Ana Herrera Rodriguez, 39, was hit and killed Wednesday while walking her daughter and a friend to school.

The candles and pictures continue to grow honoring a mother who her 20-year-old son says is a hero.

"She is going to be great hero for me and she is going to be in my heart no matter what," said Jose Rojas.

Sunday marked the fifth night of mourning for the mother. Inside the family's apartment is where her 5-year-old daughter Anahi is now recovering from a broken pelvis and ribs.

Her father told CBS News 8 his daughter is doing OK, he told her daughter about their loss on Sunday morning.

He says he's grateful to have a supportive family and friends to help him prepare.

"He's been really strong and it was really hard for him to tell his 5-year-old daughter that her mom passed away," said Julia Gutierrez.

She is Ana's husband's cousin and says Anahi will be in a wheelchair for about four to six weeks.

"We were praying to God that she would come out fine from this tragedy and we are really glad to have her home," said Gutierrez.

Anahi, her mother and neighbor were walking to school when police say they were hit by an SDG&E truck. Ana was pinned under the truck where she died.

The 4-year-old neighbor was sent and released from Rady's Children's Hospital the day of the accident and Anahi was in critical condition. She witnessed the accident by herself and didn't learn of her mother's death until Sunday morning.

"She is small, and will understand as she grows up what happened," Julia Gutierrez said.

Anahi was released from the Rady's Children's Hospital Saturday night.

Police say a 55-year-old SDG&E worker came out of the alley on Cottonwood Street in Shelltown and hit the three as they were walking to school.

Police say the SDG&E driver was distracted but they don't know if it was a cell phone or the glaring sunlight. Officers are recommending the city attorney charge him with misdemeanor manslaughter.

Gutierrez says she prays the SDG&E worker is not sent to jail for the tragedy.

"We are talking about a 55-year-old man and even if he went to jail it's not going to bring her back," added the cousin. "It could have happened to anybody. What if it was one of us driving a company truck our family wouldn't want our family member to go to jail."

For their family, it's tradition to mourn the dead with a nightly vigil and friends and family want to remember and as a heroic mother.

"Seeing all of these people come everyday is really nice to see how much people care about our family," Gutierrez said.

There are nine days of mourning, Thursday will be the last night.

A viewing for Anna Herrera is scheduled for Tuesday at California Burial Chapel on Highland Avenue in National City. The viewing is from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The family says they are having issues getting Ana's sisters from Tijuana to visit for the viewing.

The Rodriguez family has set up a fundraising page for help with funeral costs.