Two men killed in crash in Del Dios area

DEL DIOS (CNS) - An investigation was under way Monday in the unincorporated Del Dios area, where a 60-year-old motorcyclist from Oceanside and a 31-year-old pedestrian from Valley Center were both killed when the motorcyclist ran into the pedestrian.

The double fatality in the area of Del Dios Highway and Date Lane occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt.

The motorcyclist was riding his 2013 Honda Gold Wing westbound on the highway at an unknown speed when he came upon a group of five pedestrians attempting to cross the road to get to the Del Dios Highlands Preserve, the public affairs officer said in a statement.

Two of the five pedestrians decided to cross over in front of the oncoming motorcyclist and one of them was struck, he said.

The struck pedestrian was a Valley Center man, according to Bettencourt.

"The pedestrian and the motorcyclist continued approximately 150 yards past the initial impact and came to rest down the embankment ... on the south side of the roadway," Bettencourt said. "Both died on scene."

Their names were withheld pending next of kin notifications.